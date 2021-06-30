Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

It was a busy big-league debut for the 25-year-old. Sheets singled to left field in the second inning for his first hit, brought home a run on a bases-loaded fielder's choice in the third that deflected off Kenta Maeda's glove, then blooped an RBI double into no man's land behind third base in the fifth. Sheets should be a regular part of the corner outfield mix for Chicago while Jake Lamb (quadriceps) is sidelined, and his solid .292/.352/.472 slash line through 41 games at Triple-A this year suggests he can contribute with consistent at-bats.