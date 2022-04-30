Sheets isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels.
Sheets went 0-for-10 with a walk and two strikeouts over his last three appearances, and he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Jose Suarez starting for the Angels. Yasmani Grandal will serve as the designated hitter while Reese McGuire starts behind the dish.
