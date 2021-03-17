Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Manager Tony La Russa mentioned the 24-year-old as a candidate at designated hitter for this season, though he won't make the Opening Day roster. Sheets could still make his major-league debut later in the season, and he last played at Double-A in 2019 and posted a .267/.345/.414 slash line with 16 homers, 18 doubles and 83 RBI in 126 games.
