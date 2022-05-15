site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Out against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheets is not in Sunday's lineup against the Yankees.
He will head to the bench with lefty Nestor Cortes on the hill for the Yankees. Jose Abreu gets the nod at designated hitter while Andrew Vaughn starts at first base.
