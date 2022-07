Sheets is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians.

Cleveland is bringing a southpaw (Konnor Pilkington) to the hill for the nightcap, so the lefty-hitting Sheets will cede his spot in the outfield to the righty-hitting AJ Pollock. Sheets, who went hitless in three at-bats in the White Sox's 4-1 loss in the early game, looks like he'll occupy the larger side of a platoon moving forward.