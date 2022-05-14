Sheets went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday against the Yankees.
Sheets took Gerrit Cole yard in the fourth inning to record his fourth home run of the season. He's homered in three of his last four games, also driving in seven. Andrew Vaughn (hand) returned from the injured list Friday, but so long as Sheets continues to hit he should maintain regular playing time in the corner outfield spots. Overall, Sheets is hitting .232/.284/.415 with 10 RBI and seven runs scored across 88 plate appearances.
