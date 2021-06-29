Sheets was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Sheets was brought up to Chicago in early June but did not appear in a game before being sent back to Charlotte after a two-day stint with the big club. He'll return the White Sox on Tuesday and will be making his big-league debut when he's able to make his way into a game. Sheets, who has slashed .292/.352/.472 across 176 Triple-A plate appearances this season, figures to be serve as an extra outfielder and an option at first base while Jose Abreu (knee) manages an injury. Luis Gonzalez was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding roster move.