Sheets (foot) went 0-for-4 with a walk Saturday for High-A Winston-Salem in his return from the 7-day disabled list.

Sheets missed a little over a week with the foot injury before rejoining the Winston-Salem lineup. Now healthy, the 22-year-old will aim to tap into more power after posting an underwhelming .365 slugging percentage for Low-A Kannapolis in 2017 and a .372 mark in the Carolina League so far this season.