Sheets isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Sheets drew starts in each of the last two games and went 2-for-7 with a double, a run and three strikeouts. Even with right-hander Corey Kluber starting for Tampa Bay, Andrew Vaughn will start in right field while Reese McGuire enters the lineup behind the dish.