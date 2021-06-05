Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Sheets joined the major-league roster Thursday, but he didn't appear in either of the last two games. He'll now return to the minors after Andrew Vaughn was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Recalled Thursday•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Could push for DH at-bats•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Adds outfield to resume•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Added to 40-man roster•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Blocked at first base•