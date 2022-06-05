Sheets is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays.
Sheets will predictably head to the bench with lefty Ryan Yarbrough starting for the Rays. Jose Abreu will start at designated hitter with Yasmani Grandal starting at first base.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sits against McClanahan•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Idle versus lefty•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sits against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench Wednesday•