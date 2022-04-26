Sheets is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Sheets is expected to benefit from more at-bats while Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is sidelined for the next 6-to-8 weeks, but the lefty-hitting 26-year-old could still find himself on the bench regularly against southpaws. He'll take a seat with lefty Daniel Lynch toeing the rubber for Kansas City in the series opener.