Sheets is not in Friday's lineup against the Rays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
With arguably the top lefty in baseball, Shane McClanahan, toeing the rubber for Tampa Bay, Sheets will head to the bench. Jake Burger gets the nod at designated hitter.
