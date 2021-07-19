Sheets is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Twins.

The lefty-hitting Sheets was unsurprisingly on the bench Sunday against Astros southpaw Framber Valdez, but the rookie's continued absence from the lineup Monday versus a right-hander (Griffin Jax) perhaps signals that his hold on an everyday gig could be slipping. Yoan Moncada will get another turn as Chicago's designated hitter, opening up a second straight start at third base for Jake Burger, who looks like Sheets' primary competition for a regular lineup spot.