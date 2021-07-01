Sheets went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 13-3 win over the Twins.

After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his MLB debut, Sheets enjoyed another solid day at the dish in his second career game. He slugged one of six home runs for the White Sox, taking Matt Shoemaker deep in the fifth inning for a 429-foot blast to right center. The rookie will remain in the lineup for Thursday's series finale as the White Sox's No. 7 hitter, and Sheets looks like he'll be a mainstay in right field while five other outfielders (Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, Adam Eaton, Adam Engel and Jake Lamb) are on the injured list.