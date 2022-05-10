Sheets went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk Monday against the Guardians.
Sheets slugged his second home run of the season in the first inning. He has only four extra-base hits on the campaign, though he has made consistent contact and maintained a 21.1 percent strikeout rate. Despite a poor .211/.263/.324 line, Sheets should remain in line for regular playing time at least until Andrew Vaughn (hand) is able to return.
