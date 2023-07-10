The White Sox have selected Wolkow with the 209th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A likely first-round pick out of high school in 2024, Wolkow reclassified to be eligible for this year's draft, though he won't turn 18 until January. Measuring in at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds, the lefty hitter boasts mammoth long-term power potential, but his hit tool and understanding of the strike zone lag behind. Wolkow figures to end up in right field, and he could still add 20 pounds of muscle in the coming years, so speed won't be a big part of his game. It may be a slow burn for the Illinois prep, as he may not be ready for full-season ball until sometime next summer, but few high school hitters can match his power potential.