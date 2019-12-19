Play

Gonzalez signed a contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Gonzalez dealt with arm and shoulder injuries in 2019, but he still managed to record a 3.50 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP over 19 appearances (17 starts) with the Brewers. The southpaw could serve either as a back-end starter or out of the bullpen for the White Sox as he looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued campaign.

