White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Agrees to deal with White Sox
Gonzalez signed a contract with the White Sox on Thursday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Gonzalez dealt with arm and shoulder injuries in 2019, but he still managed to record a 3.50 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP over 19 appearances (17 starts) with the Brewers. The southpaw could serve either as a back-end starter or out of the bullpen for the White Sox as he looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued campaign.
More News
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Won't play in NL Wild Card Game•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Unlikely to be available Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Keeps Rockies off scoreboard•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Rejoining rotation Saturday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: First win since May•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Another piggyback assignment on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Tracker: Kluber, Bumgarner concerns?
From the Anthony Rendon and Gerrit Cole signings to the Nomar Mazara trade to Didi Gregorius'...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...