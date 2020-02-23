Play

Gonzalez (shoulder) played long toss Sunday and has a bullpen session scheduled for Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez had shoulder discomfort crop up when pitchers and catchers reported earlier in February, but it's never appeared to be an issue that would jeopardize his availability for Opening Day. The veteran left-hander could progress to live batting practice if the bullpen session goes well.

