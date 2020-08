Gonzalez allowed five hits and three walks over 3.2 scoreless innings Saturday against the Royals. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor qualify for the decision.

The veteran southpaw wasn't especially sharp as he needed 77 pitches to record 11 outs, but he generated 10 swinging strikes and was able to keep Kansas City off the board. Gonzalez should continue to fill the rotation spot of Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder) and lines up to pitch against the Brewers on Thursday.