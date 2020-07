Gonzalez will pitch out of the bullpen to start the season, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Carlos Rodon (elbow) will occupy the team's final spot in the rotation while Gonzalez will provide "length and insurance" out of the bullpen. The southpaw is coming off a 2019 season during which he compiled a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 87.1 innings.