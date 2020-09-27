Gonzalez was removed from Sunday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Gonzalez appeared to be in pain after throwing a curveball in the top of the seventh inning during the regular-season finale, and he was removed immediately after. The exact nature and severity of the injury aren't yet known.
