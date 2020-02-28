White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: More bullpens scheduled
Gonzalez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and another on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez dealt with some shoulder discomfort over the offseason and has been slightly delayed to start camp, though he's thrown plenty of times with no reported setbacks. It appears that he'll have time to be ready for Opening Day if things keep going according to plan.
More News
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Not yet ready for mound work•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Mixes in curve, changeup•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Bullpen set for Thursday•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Plays catch Friday•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Changing attitudes toward the closer role has made for fewer bankable options at relief pitcher.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, picks, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
A giant gap has formed in the middle of the starting pitcher tiers.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
The first five picks in most every draft will be outfielders, and the position is deep throughout.
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base offers incredible depth from top to bottom.
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
The most star-studded position in Fantasy Baseball may well be shortstop.