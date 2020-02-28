Play

Gonzalez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday and another on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez dealt with some shoulder discomfort over the offseason and has been slightly delayed to start camp, though he's thrown plenty of times with no reported setbacks. It appears that he'll have time to be ready for Opening Day if things keep going according to plan.

