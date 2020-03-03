White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: More throwing scheduled
Gonzalez (shoulder) will play long toss Tuesday then throw bullpen sessions Wednesday and Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez has thrown consistently over the last week, reporting no setbacks, but the White Sox have not yet scheduled his first spring start. They remain confident that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: More bullpens scheduled•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Not yet ready for mound work•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Mixes in curve, changeup•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Bullpen set for Thursday•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Plays catch Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...