White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Not yet ready for mound work
Gonzalez (shoulder) has yet to receive clearance to throw off a mound and was limited to long-toss work Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez indicated that he's still aiming to regain strength in his left shoulder before advancing to the next phase of his rehab. The southpaw suggested earlier in the week that he still expects to be ready to go for Opening Day, but any further setbacks or delays he experiences in the recovery process would put him at more risk of beginning the season on the 15-day injured list.
