White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Plays catch Friday
Gonzalez (shoulder) played catch Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Gonzalez experienced shoulder discomfort during his offseason throwing program and is being held back early in training camp. "We're in no hurry at this point, you know?" manager Rick Renteria said. "So we'll take our time." Despite the issue, the White Sox anticipate Gonzalez being ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Dealing with shoulder discomfort•
-
White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Agrees to deal with White Sox•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Won't play in NL Wild Card Game•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Unlikely to be available Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Keeps Rockies off scoreboard•
-
Brewers' Gio Gonzalez: Rejoining rotation Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
First Base Preview: New blood
First isn't as dominant as it has been, but with emerging talent and a deep pool, managers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...