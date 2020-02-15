Play

Gonzalez (shoulder) played catch Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez experienced shoulder discomfort during his offseason throwing program and is being held back early in training camp. "We're in no hurry at this point, you know?" manager Rick Renteria said. "So we'll take our time." Despite the issue, the White Sox anticipate Gonzalez being ready for Opening Day.

