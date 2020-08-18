Gonzalez allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 4.2 innings Monday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzalez quickly racked up 99 pitches in the outing by regularly working into deep counts with hitters. The end result was an impressive strikeout count backed by 19 swinging strikes, but yet another short outing due to inefficiency. Gonzalez has now failed to complete five innings of work in all four of his starts this season. He also maintains a 6.00 ERA across 21 frames to go along with a 24:10 K:BB. Gonzalez is in line to draw his next start Saturday at the Cubs.