Gonzalez, who dealt with shoulder discomfort during spring training, is fully healthy and ready to pitch when baseball resumes, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

When training camp halted, Gonzalez was a projected member of the starting rotation, on the verge of making his spring debut, and expected to be ready for Opening Day, originally scheduled for March 26. The left-hander should be ready to take the mound when/if baseball kicks off an abbreviated season; however, the pause has allowed a couple of injured pitchers returning from Tommy John elbow surgery -- Carlos Rodon and Michael Kopech -- to advance further in their timelines without missing any game action. The White Sox may reassess the rotation with Rodon and/or Kopech ready to pitch.