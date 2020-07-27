Gonzalez entered Sunday's game after starter Reynaldo Lopez was removed due to a shoulder injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings.

Gonzalez had been ticketed for the starting rotation back in spring training, but the delayed start to the season bought enough time for Carlos Rodon to rehab from Tommy John elbow surgery. That meant Gonzalez was to be a bulk-inning reliever; however, Lopez's injury opens a spot that could be filled by Gonzalez.