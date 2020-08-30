The White Sox placed Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right groin strain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Chicago recalled Dane Dunning from its alternate site in a corresponding move, and he'll replace Gonzalez as the White Sox's fifth starter in Sunday's game against the Royals. Provided his groin strain isn't too severe, Gonzalez should return from the IL at some point in September, but it's unclear if he'll have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once activated. Gonzalez has made six appearances (four starts) in 2020, logging a 5.11 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB in 24.2 innings.