Gonzalez allowed two earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two across 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzalez was given a four-run cushion prior to throwing a pitch, and was able to maintain it for four innings. However, he ran into trouble in the fifth frame, allowing a two-run home run and another single prior to being yanked from the contest. Gonzalez now owns a 6.61 ERA through four total outings, and has failed to reach five innings in any of them. If the White Sox can go forward with their weekend series against the Cardinals, Gonzalez is currently projected for his next start Sunday.