Gonzalez (groin) is expected to throw this weekend at Chicago's alternate site, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez has been on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 27. If he makes it back up to the majors, Gonzalez is expected to pitch as a reliever capable of throwing multiple innings.
