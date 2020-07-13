Gonzalez hurled three innings in an intrasquad game Sunday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Gonzalez, who didn't throw an inning during spring training, has thrown five combined innings in a simulated and intrasquad game. "I promise you it would have been difficult to do that in spring training earlier this year," Gonzalez said. "Now we're up to date and we're kind of doing what we can. These three innings were huge for me. I think it was a step in the right direction." Gonzalez had a serviceable season for the Brewers in 2019, logging a 3.50 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 87.1 innings and 17 starts. He'll open the season as Chicago's No. 5 starter but is susceptible to be replaced by the returning Carlos Rodon (elbow).