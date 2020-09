Gonzalez allowed one unearned run on one hit and three walks whiles striking out two over two innings in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Pirates.

Gonzalez made his first appearance since being activated from the injured list. He's expected to serve as a multi-inning reliever, although he could spot start. The White Sox are skipping Dallas Keuchel (back) this turn through the rotation, so they will need a fill-in starter this weekend against Detroit.