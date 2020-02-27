Play

Contrary to an earlier report, Gonzalez (shoulder) threw a 20-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is an encouraging development for Gonzalez, who had been limited to long-toss work prior to Thursday's mound session. The southpaw is aiming to regain strength in his left shoulder before making his spring debut, though he suggested earlier in the week that he still expects to be ready to go for Opening Day.

