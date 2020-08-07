Gonzalez (0-1) picked up the loss Thursday when he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings against Milwaukee.

Gonzalez worked around baserunners early and held a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when left fielder Eloy Jimenez misplayed a catchable fly ball down the line. That turned into a Christian Yelich inside-the-park home run. After that, the inning unraveled. Gonzalez gave up a walk, a traditional over-the-fence home run and two singles. This was Gonzalez's second start as a replacement for Reynaldo Lopez (shoulder), and he'll make a third start next Tuesday in Detroit.