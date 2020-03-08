White Sox's Gio Gonzalez: Will be ready when camp breaks
Gonzalez (shoulder) is scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday and then will be slotted in to pitch Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The report isn't specific as to where Gonzalez will pitch Wednesday, but the implication is that it could be in a Cactus League game or in a "B" game on a back field. White Sox manager Rick Renteria said he's confident Gonzalez, who got up and down a couple of times during a 30-pitch simulated game Friday, will be ready to roll for the regular season. "Yeah, unless somebody knows something different than myself," Renteria said. "He'll be able to do it. We have the activities set up for him to be able to get himself ready and geared up to go." As the team's projected No. 5 starter, Gonzalez would not be needed until April 1 in Cleveland.
