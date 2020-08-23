Gonzalez (1-1) recorded his first win in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Cubs. He allowed one hit and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 scoreless innings.

Gonzalez was replaced in the starting rotation by Reynaldo Lopez, who was activated off the injured list to start Saturday's game. Lopez wasn't ready to go deep -- just 50 pitches and 3.1 innings -- so Gonzalez was needed for bulk innings in relief. Pending how Lopez responds to his start since late July, Gonzalez may remain in a bulk-inning role for the rest of the season.