White Sox's Gonzalez Germen: Inks minor-league deal with White Sox
Germen signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Germen is looking to make his way back to the majors after spending the 2017 season in Japan, where he posted a 2.68 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 innings of relief for the Orix Buffaloes. He last appeared in the majors in 2016, though he struggled to a 5.31 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 40.2 innings with the Rockies that season.
