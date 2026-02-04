Taylor has a goal of reaching 100 innings in 2026, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox will deploy Taylor as a reliever this season before transitioning him back to a starting role in 2027. He threw a total of 63.1 innings in 2025 between the majors and minors, which was a career high after he dealt with numerous injuries in previous seasons. Much of Taylor's appearances in 2026 could come in long relief since that's the best way to build his workload, but the White Sox haven't ruled out giving him some high-leverage opportunities, as well. It's a role that might not lead to much fantasy value during the upcoming season, but Taylor's upside remains high.