Taylor (0-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Dodgers, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out two

Taylor entered in the eighth frame with a two-run lead and retired the side, but he returned for the ninth inning and fell apart. He allowed a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs, and then was pulled after Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI fielder's choice. Steven Wilson replaced Taylor but couldn't prevent two of the runners Taylor put on from scoring, resulting in the Dodgers' comeback win. Taylor has allowed six runs in 11.1 innings and has blown one of his three save chances, but the White Sox seem content to trot the highly-touted 23-year-old out there in high-leverage situations during a lost season.