Taylor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rays with a right groin strain.

The White Sox turned to Taylor in a save situation Wednesday, but he had to come out of the game after throwing just seven pitches with decreased velocity. The White Sox will further evaluate him Thursday, at which point more details regarding the severity of his injury may be revealed. If he requires a stint on the IL, his absence could lead to more high-leverage work for Brandon Eisert or Steven Wilson going forward.