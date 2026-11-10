White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Taylor will move into the rotation next season.

All 96 regular-season appearances for Taylor to this point in the majors have been either as a reliever or opener, but he's been a starting pitcher in the past and the White Sox are ready to reintroduce him to the role. Taylor logged a 2.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 106:30 K:BB over 84 regular-season frames in 2026, notching 10 saves along the way. He threw a total of 92.2 innings between the regular and postseason, so Taylor will have workload limitations in place in 2027, though it's unclear at this point what exactly that will look like.