Taylor gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his third save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The rookie right-hander is separating himself from the pack in the White Sox bullpen. Taylor has three of the team's last four saves, and the only exception came one day after he'd thrown 31 pitches over two innings against the Giants. His stuff warrants getting a chance to establish himself as a dominant late-inning arm, as he topped out at 101.3 mph with his fastball Friday while getting whiffs with both his slider and curveball. Through his first 12.1 big-league innings, Taylor has a 4.38 ERA, but he has yet to allow a homer and sports a much more impressive 0.97 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB.