White Sox's Grant Taylor: Opening Friday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old was called up by the White Sox on June 10 and has allowed two earned runs with a 5:1 K:BB over four frames in his first four big-league appearances, all in relief. Taylor was in the rotation for his first six outings of the season for Double-A Birmingham before being shifted to relief for his subsequent nine appearances, so the right-hander is likely to have a limited workload Friday.
More News
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Officially promoted•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Poised for big-league promotion•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Will make some relief appearances•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Assigned to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Cleared for AFL•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Out with lat injury•