Taylor will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old was called up by the White Sox on June 10 and has allowed two earned runs with a 5:1 K:BB over four frames in his first four big-league appearances, all in relief. Taylor was in the rotation for his first six outings of the season for Double-A Birmingham before being shifted to relief for his subsequent nine appearances, so the right-hander is likely to have a limited workload Friday.