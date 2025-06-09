White Sox's Grant Taylor: Poised for big-league promotion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox are expected to call up Taylor from Double-A Birmingham, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Taylor has been dominant since being moved to the bullpen at Birmingham, tossing 9.1 scoreless innings with an 18:1 K:BB. It's not clear whether the White Sox have given up on trying to develop him as a starting pitcher, but Taylor will be broken in as a reliever. The 23-year-old has an electric arm and could push for high-leverage appearances sooner rather than later.
More News
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Will make some relief appearances•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Assigned to Double-A•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Cleared for AFL•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Out with lat injury•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Makes pro debut•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Should return to action in May•