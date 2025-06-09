The White Sox are expected to call up Taylor from Double-A Birmingham, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Taylor has been dominant since being moved to the bullpen at Birmingham, tossing 9.1 scoreless innings with an 18:1 K:BB. It's not clear whether the White Sox have given up on trying to develop him as a starting pitcher, but Taylor will be broken in as a reliever. The 23-year-old has an electric arm and could push for high-leverage appearances sooner rather than later.