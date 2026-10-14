White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday that the team has yet to make a decision on whether to deploy Taylor as a starting pitcher or reliever next season, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Getz noted that he believes Taylor will be a starting pitcher in the majors "at some point," but whether that will happen in 2027 is undetermined. Taylor logged a 2.25 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 106:30 K:BB over 84 regular-season innings for the White Sox in 2026 as a reliever and occasional opener. The 24-year-old notched 10 saves during the regular season and another two in the playoffs, and he will likely open 2027 as the team's closer if the White Sox elect to keep him in the bullpen. However, Taylor has loads of upside as a starting pitcher, and if the White Sox intend to make the role shift eventually, next season might be the time to do it.