White Sox's Grant Taylor: Serving as opener again Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor will open Sunday's series finale against Kansas City, and Jonathan Cannon is slated to be called up to work in bulk relief, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.
Taylor has previously opened three games for Chicago and has been effective in that role, allowing one hit while posting a 3:0 K:BB over three scoreless innings. It's not an appealing role from a fantasy perspective, however, as it removes the possibility of Taylor notching a win, hold or save. Cannon, meanwhile, is slated for his first MLB appearance of the campaign after opening the season with Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Opening again Monday•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Opening again Saturday•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Serving as opener Friday•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Aiming for 100 innings in 2026•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Transitioning to long relief•
-
White Sox's Grant Taylor: Earns sixth save•