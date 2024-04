Taylor (elbow) is throwing to hitters in extended spring training and should join a Class A affiliate in May, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox drafted Taylor in the second round of last year's draft while he was already on the mend from Tommy John surgery at LSU. Taylor's fastball was up to 98 mph and he flashed a new low-90s cutter before the injury. He will head to Single-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem once healthy.