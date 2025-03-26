The White Sox claimed Jones off waivers from the Rockies on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.

Jones will join the third organization of his career after he was initially drafted by the Rays in 2019 before being dealt to the Rockies last March. He appeared in six games in the majors with Colorado in 2024 but otherwise spent the entire season at Triple-A Albuquerque, where he produced a .269/.346/.460 batting line to go with 16 home runs and 46 stolen bases over 406 plate appearances. Though he'll report to the minors to begin the upcoming season, Jones should be in the mix for playing time in Chicago at some point in 2025, given the lack of established talent on the big-league roster.